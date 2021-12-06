Fire kills Malawian man in South Africa

A Malawian national has died after his shack caught fire in Cape Town, South Africa.

The incident happened on Sunday and members of the M’mbelwa Society in Cape Town have identified the victim as Ofasi Kumwenda.

It is alleged that Ofasi Kumwenda had a drinking spree over the weekend and on Sunday afternoon, he was cooking food while he was still drunk.

He fell asleep and the stove he was using was left unattended, causing the fire which gutted down his shack.

His body was burnt beyond recognition and it was retrieved by fire fighters who extinguished the blaze.

Kumwenda hailed from Chiya village, Mfula School in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.