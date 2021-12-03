British national charged over death of child in Malawi

A British national has been arrested and charged after the vehicle he was driving hit to death an 11-year-old girl at Ndirande in Blantyre.

The accident occurred on December 2, 2021 at around 5 o’clock in the evening along old Chileka road.

Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda said the motor vehicle registration number ZA 5449 Toyota Fortuner was being driven by Jusab Aziz, 31, a British national who works for a manufacturing company within Blantyre.

Aziz was driving from the direction of Machinjiri roundabout heading towards Magalasi roundabout and upon arrival at Millennium University junction, he hit the young female pedestrian who was crossing the road from the middle pavement to the left.

Immediately, the girl was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment. Due to an impact which caused internal bleeding, the girl died whilst receiving treatment.

Jussab Aziz was arrested and has been charged with causing death by reckless/ negligent driving which is contrary to Section 126 (46) of Road Traffic Act.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to all motorists to observe speed limits.