Firm on a mission to brand Creatives

In the era of the creative economies, newly established branding and printing company known as Getprints says is on the mission to upgrade Malawian Creatives through professional branding and graphic designing services.

Located in Lilongwe, Getprints is a professional graphic design, branding and print service that has recently made waves for their catchy designs and persistent work ethics.

Speaking in an interview, Founder and lead graphic designer William Chipula said the company has made huge strides since they started and their wish is to add value in the creative sector where they feel there is a gap for quality work.

Chipula said they want to work with various artists in the country in issues to do with branding that can match the international standards.

He noted that many creative artists and brands in Malawi are missing the link of professional branding services.

“We identified lack of professional services in the creative sector. Most Creatives do not put effort into branding, even as simple as logos and well-designed social media profiles; we looked into this and saw a gap in the market.

“Many artists, actors and creative professionals do not see the value in having a well-designed brand in Malawi and that is why sometime international counterparts do not take us seriously because of poor branding, so we want to bridge the gap and help where necessary ” he said

According to Chipula, they have so far worked with various artists including popular musician Kell Kay, Zodiak TV presenter and Influencer Priscilla Kayira, Actress Esther Bonyonga as well as popular tiktok content creator Tamia Ja among others.”

The film has also received adoration from the country’s business world, with government, companies and non-governmental organizations contented with its services.

Other Getprints clients include CFAO Malawi, Beyond Marketing Agency, Mingle Business & Entertainment Complex, Ntha Foundation, Bien Corp Africa, Zuwa Energy and Crossroads Hotels among others.

He said they don’t compromise on quality and that is why they have been able to score marks from their customers and their aim is to develop a full service package for Creatives and entrepreneurs in the creative sector as a way of uplifting and promoting the sector.