Plan International, Malawi Gender Minister accused of fantasizing women abuse

Malawi Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati and Plan International face serious accusations of cosplaying abuse of women.

Today, photos of Kaliati, Plan Malawi Country Director Phoebe Kasoga, National Youth Council Acting CEO Thembeka Mbeya with wearing make up of graphically ripped up faces were shared on social media.

Special effects makeup artists worked on the women to demonstrate injuries which women face at the hands of their abuse. This is part of activities for the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence which started on 25 November.

Some social media users have, however, condemned the campaign saying it is harmful as it normalizes violence and triggers survivors of physical violence.

“There’s global evidence that shows us this. These pictures are flooding timeliness daily with no trigger warnings & mixed up messages. What is the goal? What is the call to action? Is the campaign survivor centered? Who is the target? Please I implore you to reconsider,” tweeted @Lusukalanga.

Another Twitter user described the campaign as “crass” and wondered how it would help reduce cases of gender-based violence.

“When this is over, I would like to find out how this influenced the number of GBV cases actually,” she said.

16 Days of activism is a very emotional period. It has been happening for a while, but it has been noted that most women share their stories during this period which is why this period is to be a safe haven. Being reckless like this, is very triggering to victims. https://t.co/kIRMrF02U6 — Christina K. (@265ChristinaK) December 2, 2021

GBV is not only physical…it has various forms as well…We have verbal abuse and emotional abuse…This form of activism may make people view other forms of violence and abuse as insignificant and belittle their impact on society https://t.co/dLnoIoI7wX — Bouncing_Baby_Girl (@Turnt_Lotus) December 2, 2021

I’m triggered. Discombobulated. There are countless genuine victims of bodied violence and evidence therein. There is no need for ‘models’ and make up that moves the spectrum of GBV from it’s many types of harms & reduces it to theatrical clickbait. https://t.co/tX6sOpoWt0 — Phoka Princess (@ZilanieGondwe) December 2, 2021

This is extremely insensitive to victims and survivors. This is extremely triggering and just all around terrible! Please read the room. https://t.co/3Li3X0kBJB — Kwathu Ndi Kwanu (@KwathuNdiKwanu) December 2, 2021

No, guys. This is not it. At all. https://t.co/WT5Ey0xZK7 — Young Feminists Network (@YFN265) December 2, 2021

Trigger warning: physical abuse This is in such poor taste, is careless, and does nothing but trigger victims. You cannot cosplay abuse like this. What a useless, baffling and irresponsible thing to do. https://t.co/QaW4PleCVa — W. E. B. Du Boyz II Men (@Takon_dwa) December 2, 2021

Ok, I can’t stay silent anymore about this campaign.This is not effective and may be harmful.

It normalises violence & triggers survivors of physical violence. Also emphasis on one extreme form of violence erases other violent behaviours on the spectrum & belittles other forms. https://t.co/5apsEcvGLk — Angry feminist in a happy marriage 🙃 (@Lusukalanga) December 2, 2021

Y’all just showing up for roll call now. Because what’s this??? https://t.co/yEdXyNCS1T — Ms. Mamas 🥵 (@_Byarugaba_) December 2, 2021

This is why we need younger feminist women who do not gatekeep in such leadership positions because these elderly women are doing the most with no clear understanding or care. This was clearly not thought through because???? https://t.co/n3n101Mi2S pic.twitter.com/a8dEXHAwES — 🕊 (@IAMTHATFEMINIST) December 2, 2021

So the team thought, “for #16DaysofActivism let’s trigger abuse victims haha lol”?? Because what other reason could there possibly be for this? https://t.co/REhEgeCR4S — Leila✍🏽 (@LeiMwiya) December 2, 2021