LWT holds students’ camp at Nyika National Park

Lilongwe Wildlife Trust (LWT) last week organised a three-day camp at Nyika National Park where learners from different schools in the North got knowledge on conserving wildlife.

Speaking after the tour, assistant project coordinator at LWT Prince Luhanga said the aim is to make sure the youth are connected to the nature.

“It was about looking at the animals and their lives and involving a number of activities, discovering animals and how they survive. The main aim was that connection so that they should develop the passion to conserve wildlife,” said Luhanga.

He added that Lilongwe Wildlife Trust organises such events every year and next year they are going to have another camp targeting schools that surround protected areas of Nyika National Park and Vwaza Wildlife Reserve so that more youth can have passion of protecting nature and wildlife.

Luhanga also asked Government to consider the road network to Nyika National Park so that more tourists can be attracted since the road is not in good condition especially as the country is about to receive rain.

Sanderson Mbunge, a teacher at Nkhomboli Community Day Secondary school and a patron for Phoka zone, said the tour was very important as he learnt a lot that he didn’t know before.

“We found that Nyika is one of the important treasures that Malawi has, we have seen different kinds of animals ranging from Bushbucks, Antelopes, and others. A good number of them, and some features like Lake Kawulimi which has been history to me but today is no longer a history, ” he said.

St Frances Secondary School in Mzimba was represented by Jon Mpakati, a form three student who said that the tour will help him in is studies.

“These includes how animals live and how they adapt to the weather. My first expectation was to see how Nyika National park looks like and the way animals depends in vegetation and environment,” he said.

Seven teachers and 48 learners from different Secondary and Primary schools of Mzimba, Rumphi, and Nthalire in Chitipa attended the camp.