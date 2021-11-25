Kalindo urges Malawians to stand up against worsening economic situation

Politician Bon Kalindo, who will lead anti-government protests in Lilongwe tomorrow, has called on young Malawians to stand up against worsening economic situation

He was speaking when briefing journalists in Lilongwe today ahead of the demonstrations.

Kalindo said the rise in prices of goods and services is due to a lack of leadership under the Tonse Alliance Administration. According to Kalindo, the President Lazarus Chakwera administration is sinking lower than the previous Peter Mutharika administration.

Kalindo also criticized police for being unprofessional in the manner in which they handled last week’s anti-government protests in Blantyre where they threw teargas to disperse demonstrators who were protesting peacefully.

He asked the police to be professional in tomorrow’s anti-government protests which have been cleared by the court to proceed.

The Demonstrations will start from Lilongwe Community Ground at 08:00.