National Repentance Malawi to seek divine intervention over economic hardships in Malawi

National Repentance Malawi has announced plans to lead nationwide prayers aimed at seeking God’s interventions over the current economic hardships in the country.

The move comes as the country has seen unprecedented rising cost of commodities such as fuel, fertiliser, cooking oil and other basic needs in recent months.

On Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Malawi(RBM) Governor Dr Wilson Banda also announced that beginning from February next year, the country shall have the highest note of five thousand kwacha unlike currently when the highest note is at two thousand kwacha, a move which has generated panic among most Malawians of tough economic times ahead.

Government has described deteriorating inflation rate in the country as a global phenomenon being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Coordinator for the National Repentance Malawi, Reverend Edward Mikwamba at a news conference held on Tuesday in Blantyre called for collaboration and the need to refrain from politicisation and confrontations in dealing with the current economic challenges.

He added that protests and demonstrations are not solutions either as they only exacerbate the situation with property worth millions being destroyed and people’s lives being at risk.

He said there is a need therefore for Malawians to urgently call on God’s intervention on the current social, political and economic situation.

” It is obvious that as a country we are faced with unprecedented economic hardships. However, as children of God, we are not supposed to despair as we are the ones to bring solutions through our prayers, intercessions and repentance.

“We are therefore calling on all Malawians to join us as we will be praying and repenting for our nation in the next coming forty days beginning from this Sunday, 28th November 2021 till January next year,” said Mikwamba.

Apostle Joshua Jere of the pastors fraternal who was also present during the press briefing shared Reverend Mikwamba’s remarks and called on government to consider dedicating a special day every year to be a day of national prayer.

Prior to the June 2020 Constitution Court’s Fresh Presidential Elections, The National Repentance Malawi also interceded for a smooth transition after the May 2019 Tripartite election results were disputed and consequently nullified in courts.