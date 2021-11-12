My protests were never violent, Mtambo declares

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo says the demonstrations which he led before he became minister were never violent.

Mtambo was speaking in Parliament today after opposition Members of Parliament said he led violent demonstrations for several months prior to the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

Member of Parliament from the opposition side said the Mtambo-led demonstrations were characterised with violence and a lot of property was destroyed.

Opposition MPs also demanded to know if Mtambo ever apologised to people who lost property and businesses during the protests.

But Mtambo, in response, said the protests he led were not violent. He added that the law was followed during the protests otherwise he would have been arrested and brought before the courts.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda also backed Mtambo saying the former civil society leader only led peaceful demonstrations.

Mtambo was leader of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and after the now nullified 2019 elections, the grouping led protests against the results of the elections.

The protests led were usually marred by acts of violence with protesters breaking into shops and attacking other people including police officers.