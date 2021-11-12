Man rapes, impregnates daughter in Blantyre

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in Blantyre for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old biological daughter.

The suspect has been identified as Alex Ngwale and he was arrested on November 10, 2021.

According to the girl’s grandmother, Sarah Mtagaluka, her granddaughter has mental health issues and the grandmother was recently informed that the girl is pregnant.

However, the child’s mother seemed unconcerned over the reports about the pregnancy and this prompted the grandmother to sneak with her granddaughter to the hospital for pregnancy test.

Results indicated that the child is 6 months pregnant.

The issue was later reported to Community policing members in Makata area and the girl mentioned her father as the one responsible for the pregnancy.

After the matter was handed over to Ndirande Police, the girl was also taken Queen Elizabeth Central hospital’s One Stop Centre for tests.

Meanwhile, Police have charged Ngwale with incest and he will appear before court soon to answer the charge.