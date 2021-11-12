Council’s delay to renovate Rumphi Stadium angers residents

Rumphi residents led by Rumphi Stadium Taskforce have threatened to hold protests over the council’s delay to renovate Rumphi Stadium, saying they want watch Malawi Super League games at the stadium next season.

The Taskforce has since written Rumphi District Council demanding the resignation of councilors and transfers of some council officials.

One of the leaders of the taskforce, Themba Mkandawire, said they want District Commissioner (DC), Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Director of Public Works (DPW) and Director of Administration (DOA) to be transferred for failing to improve Rumphi stadium for the Super League games.

“The Rumphi Stadium taskforce committee writes to inform you on the arranged mass demonstration on the 26th of November 2021 where Rumphi youths from Rumphi west, east, north and the host Rumphi centre will exercise their democratic right to demonstrate against the District Council Office for failure to priorities the youth’s demand to improve Rumphi stadium for Super League games as repeatedly promised by the council,” reads part of the notice.

District Commissioner Fred Movete denied to comment saying he needs to be given time before commenting anything.

“I am yet to confirm so please give me time before commenting about the matter,” said Movete.

The taskforce wants Rumphi Stadium renovated so that it should be used as home ground for Super League side Rumphi United.

Rumphi United have just been promoted to the Super League from the Northern Region Football League (Simso) so their closest home ground is Rumphi Stadium.