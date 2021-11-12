UN Resident Coordinator Torres completes tour of duty in Malawi

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres, has completed her tour of duty in Malawi after almost four years of leading the UN System in support of efforts to achieve national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

Torres started her mission in January 2018 and her last day of work in Malawi is 12th November 2021.

She has since expressed gratitude for the great cooperation between the Government of Malawi and the UN System that has resulted in multiple areas of work where results are visible from food security, disaster response, COVID-19 response, climate action to elections, gender education, human rights, and the governance agenda.

“I am delighted to see Malawi’s vision to become a middle-income country by 2063 and the robust partnerships created with the national institutions, the civil society and the Development Partners,” said Torres.

“The UN is fully engaged to ensure we leave no one behind in accelerating efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Malawi.”

She added that enhancing multisectoral approaches in line with the recently launched Malawi 2063 First 10-Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) would be essential to undertake transformative initiatives and consolidate gains on climate action, agro-industry transformation, urbanization and pushing for the digital agenda.

The UN representative also pointed out that “In this regard, strong and dedicated investments in human capital development, particularly on women and youth empowerment, the public sector reforms, and the creation of an enabling environment to expand private sector investment, are key to success.

“With stronger determination, commitment, concerted efforts, and a whole-of-society approach, it is possible to achieve the SDGs in Malawi. It will take everyone’s contribution,” said Torres.

In her statement, she also thanked Development Partners for the support they have rendered to the UN System and for their strategic engagement over the four years.