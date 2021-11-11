Kachaje speaks at ECAMA conference  

Embattled Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Eexecutive Officer Henry Kachaje spoke today at the ongoing Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) conference amid questions about his hiring.

Yesterday, a leaked report showed that the Ombudsman found irregularities in Kachaje’s recruitment because he was hired despite not qualifying for the role. The report has not been officially released due to an injunction which MERA obtained.

Today, Kachaje was one of the panellists at the ongoing ECAMA Annual Lakeshore conference which was opened by President Lazarus Chakwera this morning.

Kachaje in his speech proposed that the country should engage in what he termed “reverse engineering.”

He talked about the need for home grown solutions to Malawi’s economic problems, saying government should stop listening to every advice from institutions such as International Monetary Fund and World Bank

Kachaje also spoke about bringing industries to the village as means of promoting industrialisation.

He said: “They grow a lot of maize. Why are we taking the maize all the way from Dowa, Ntchisi, Kasiya (in Lilongwe) to Blantyre so that one guy from the USA should mill it for us?”