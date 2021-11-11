Steven Maseya arrested

Police have arrested journalist Steven Maseya following allegations that he was sharing fake Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams on social media.

Maseya, who works for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), has been reportedly arrested in Mangochi and is being kept at Police Station. It is expected that he will be transferred to Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe tomorrow.

On 23 October, a screenshot was shared widely on social media showing that a number allegedly belonging to Maseya had sent PDF files purported to be MSCE exams to WhatsApp group.

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) released a statement disowning the leaked papers and warned the general public to desist from circulating and buying the fake papers.