Farmers urged to learn how to grow Cannabis

Farmers in the country have been urged to acquire knowledge before deciding to grow Cannabis in different parts of the country.

The call was made by the Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe on Saturday in Mchinji where he was launching cannabis training by United States Cannabis Association.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lowe said the crop has been the talk of Malawians for a long time which clearly show that people have an interest of growing Cannabis illegally.

Lowe added that time has come for the farmers start growing the crop legally and government is geared to support those who are ready to grow Cannabis.

“Cannabis is not any type of crop like Soya beans where one wakes up to say that l wants to grow it. Farmers should know that it needs proper training, do not grow Cannabis without being trained because you will yield nothing which will be a total loss,” he said.

On her part, United States Cannabis Association Chief Executive Officer Wezi Ngalamira said they are advocating the growth of a responsible and legitimate Cannabis industry throughout the world and work for a favorable social, economic and legal environment for the industry, national and international.

Ngalamira added that they want to introduce the crop production to the global community and more importantly promote the medical, health and Hemp Oil which is an organic alternative form of medical treatment and health care preventive measures for every population.

Chairperson for Cannabis Regulatory Authority Boniface Kadzamira said more funds need to be allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that the crop has all the necessary support that it will requires.

“We need potential marketing for cannabis despite the fact that United States Association will be buying our crop but other markets are needed.

“Every farmer should have a license and law enforcement agency should also follow procedures before cutting and burning Cannabis,” he said

However, some of the people that Malawi24 interview at the occasion expressed concern over lack of funding to invest before growing the crop.