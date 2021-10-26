MCP loses Mzimba East to AFORD

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has lost Mzimba East Constituency to Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), a party that currently on its deathbed.

According to unofficial results, Aford’s candidate, Wachepa Phiri, has managed to secure 3,632 against MCP’s Donnex Daniel Muva who pocketed 3460 votes.

Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM only managed to convince 33 people to vote for its candidate, Christopher Chabe Mnyenyembe.

Mzimba East Constituency which fell vacant on 1st September, 2021 due to death of the Independent MP, Wezie Gondwe.

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was represented by Wesley Kumwenda.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to announce the winner on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, MCP’s Member of Parliament for Kasungu East who is also the deputy speaker of the Malawi Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo, has reportedly conceded defeat.