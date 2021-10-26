Driver accused of stealing 200 bags of fertilizer

A 54-year-old driver has been arrested in Ntcheu over the theft of 200 bags of Urea fertilizer worth K8 million.

The driver has been identified as Bannet Chingalu.

He is accused of stealing 200 bags of Urea fertilizer, each weighing 50 kilogrammes, belonging to Paulendo Transport.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson Rebecca Kwisongole said Chingalu was on October 22 assigned to ferry the said bags to Lilongwe from Liwonde using a 10 tonne Leyland truck.

“He was driving alone, and upon arrival at Kalitsiro at around 3 am, Chingalu is said to have called his boss, alleging that he was involved in a road accident,” Kwisongole said.

Police were alerted about the accident and officers rushed to the scene.

However, after thorough assessment, the officers were convinced that there was no accident as the driver claimed.

At the time, the truck was also empty.

Investigations were instituted leading to the recovery of some of the bags that were hidden in Mozambique and further arrest of two suspects.

Chingalu comes from Mpando Village, Traditional Authority Mpando in Ntcheu District.