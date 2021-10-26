Poetry concert held in Mzuzu

A poetry concert organised by The Myth of Passion Movement was held on Saturday in Mzuzu where Mzuzu University Lecturer Ziliro Mchulu urged writers to dramatise issues that affect people.

Mchulu was a guest of honour during Mzuzu Poetry Concert which was hosted by Agama Café and Farms.

“Writing should dramatise issues that affect people. Issues that puzzle people. This gives readers a hunger to read even for a second time. Even for several times.

“Apart from checking grammatical errors and typos, writers must flex their efforts to having a living substance of the writing,” Mchulu said.

The owner of Agama Café and Farms – the restaurant and bar – Daniele Agama Giannata, who hosted the function for free, said, he loves art and culture and has been in the field for over 12 years in his home country Italy.

“You can launch your book here as well. I will host the function for free. We have a lot of activities on the list,” he said.

Danielle added: “Next time we will have Malipenga, Vimbuza, Gule wa Nkulu and many more.”

The Mzuzu Poetry Concert function with about 50 attendants, had Emmanuel Chikuse, Isaac Mafuel, Hope Chawala Banda, Phinex David Sight Saver, Bridget Monjeza and Wesley Lots reciting their poems.