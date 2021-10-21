Mzuzu Council seal Mzuzu University

The Mzuzu City Council has locked the entrance of Mzuzu University over the university‘s failure to pay outstanding city rates amounting to K20 million.

University staff, students and service providers have failed to enter the university’s premises this morning due to the closure.

In an interview, Mzuzu University Public Relations Officer, Cliff Kawanga, wondered why the council has closed the institution without consulting its management.

“The institution is surprised that the council has handled the issue this way as management expected council to engage the university first before taking the action,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, Mzuzu City Council spokesperson MacDonald Gondwe said the council issued a notice some months ago.

“This is coming after the council made public announcements warning all that have city rates arrears to clear them by end of September,” said Gondwe.

Mzuzu University registrar, Yonamu Ngwira, told the local media this morning that the university was acting on the matter.