Thugs attack former Minister Mchacha

Panga-wielding thugs in Thyolo last night hacked former cabinet minister Charles Mchacha who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo West.

Mchacha, who also serves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South, has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital following the attack.

In an interview with the local media, Mchacha said 15 people attacked him with panga knives when he was about to enter his house at Bvumbwe in Thyolo District.

Southern Region police spokesperson Ramsey Mushane has confirmed that police have been informed about the attack.

He added that the law enforcers are yet to make any arrest in connection to the issue but they are investigating the matter.

Mchacha served as Minister of Irrigation and Water Development for several months in the Peter Mutharika administration.

This morning, DPP Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba, legislator Kamlepo Kalua and DPP official James Chuma visited Mchacha at the hospital in Blantyre.