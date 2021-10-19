Big Brother Mzansi on the cards

The third edition of Big Brother Mzansi is on the blink of hitting the screens, six years after it last premiered.

According to Multichoice and Banijay, the television phenomenon which promises to be bigger and better will return to the screen soon.

“Multichoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved Big Brother Mzansi will be making its highly anticipated return to your screen soon, and it promises to be as exciting, entertaining and action-packed as ever,” reads the statement

The two previous seasons of the show were produced in 2014 and 2015 and they were dubbed Secret Seasons and Double Trouble respectively.

Mandla Hlatshwayo won the secret season while Ace emerged victorious in double trouble edition.

The event follows the 6th edition of Big Brother Naija which concluded on 3rd October, with Hazel Oyeye Onou better known as White money emerging winner.