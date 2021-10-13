Mhango unlikely to be offered new Pirates deal

Orlando Pirates and Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango is living on borrowed time at his club in the wake of his recent off-the-field mischief.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits striker made headlines last month when he went to a nightclub in Pretoria where he failed to settle a R26 000 bill before being caught in a heated debate with South Africa’s porno actress who had accused the footballer of stepping on her foot using his vehicle.

The recent developments forced club chairman Irvin Khoza to send a stern warning to several players, including Mhango who was supposed to be recovering from an injury only to be found himself at a night club.

South African reported that Khoza was very furious with the players to the extent of warning them that failure to change would lead to some of them exiting the club.

“You either put your act together or you will face the door,” Khoza warned them.

It has also been reported in the South African media that Pirates owner was very angry at Mhango for breaking Covid-19 regulations of night curfew put by the South African government.

“At the time of the incident, Mhango was ruled out of the team due to his injury, and he was supposed to be recovering at home. However, Khoza found it shocking to see the player gallivanting in night clubs and breaking regulations of night curfew,” reports Sunday World.

To add salt to the wound, the Citizen has reported that Mhango will not be given another contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

According to the tabloid, an inside source at the club says Mhango has an ego and that ‘No one can tell him anything and he has this huge ego,’.

The insider said Mhango’s most annoying and boring attitude has angered many at the club, including teammates who have been involved in a few altercations with the Malawian international.

“Mei bro (my brother), you know Gaba, you know him very well and how he behaves. No one can tell him anything and he has this huge ego.

“No one can stand in front of him, but what I know is that his attitude has made a lot of people angry. I don’t think the management will extend his contract because it’s ending next year. Gaba is just doing his things and he doesn’t care. Maybe it’s the money, football is no longer his happiness.

“He is doing bad stuff, he is going to realize later because he doesn’t want to listen to anyone. I hope someone talks to him and they let him know that he is not as big as he thinks he is. Anyway, I don’t see his contact being renewed,’ said the source.

The Malawian international joined the Buccaneers two seasons ago from the now defunct Bidvest Wits and wasted no time in setting the scene alight as he finished his first season in Soweto as the league’s joint top scorer with 16 goals, alongside Peter Shalulile.