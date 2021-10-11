Man jumps in front of moving vehicle in Ntcheu

A 25-year-old man has died after throwing himself in front of a moving vehicle along the M1 road in Ntcheu.

Police say the man identified as Samson Wailesi also hacked his wife over family misunderstandings.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson Rebecca Kwisongole said the incident happened at Kampepuza Village in the district.

According to Kwisongole, Wailesi and his wife Mwaiwawo Chiligo had infidelity issues throughout their marriage, a development that prompted the wife to ask for separation.

This angered Wailesi and he hacked the woman several times on the head and arms using a panga knife.

“Soon after the hacking, it is alleged that Wailes swallowed substances believed to be poisonous and ran along the M1 road where he threw himself onto a moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries,” she said.

Wailesi was pronounced dead at Ntcheu District Hospital where he was receiving treatment. Postmortem results conducted at Ntcheu district hospital have revealed that death was due to Organophosphate poisoning.

The wife, Chiligo, is currently receiving treatment at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Samson Wailes hailed from Kaiya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya.