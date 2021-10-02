Silver out of title race

Silver Strikers are out of the Super League title race following a 2-0 loss to Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

The bankers needed a win to still be in the race but with one game to play, they are now four points behind leaders Big Bullets.

This afternoon, Raphael Phiri scored the first goal of the game after a free kick from Chamveka Gwesani in the 20th minute.

Phiri scored his second in the 77th minute to secure the win for Moyale.

In a post-match interview, coach for Moyale Pritchard Mwansa thanked his boys for playing under instructions.

“I told my boys that once we lose this game that means we are out of top 8, so they played their lungs out to make sure we secure a place in top 8. We are looking forward to see where we will finish in the league as we remain with one game,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, Silver’s McDonald Yobe said his side will still fight for a win in the last game of the season.

With the win Moyale moves from position 8 to 6 with 45 points while Silver are stuck on second position with 54 points.