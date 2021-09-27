Eagles fall at Civo

Blue Eagles missed a chance to ensure Super League survival as they lost 1-0 to Civo United on Sunday.

Jafali Chande scored the only goal of the match which was also the final game of the season for fourth placed Civo.

Eagles are 13th with 29 points from 29 games in the 16-team league and could be relegated if they lose to Mighty Wanderers in their last game of the season.

However, Eagles have a superior goal difference Chitipa who are on position 14 with 29 points from 29 games.

So even if they lose their last game, the Lilongwe based side will survive if Chitipa lose to Red Lions at home in Karonga in their last game.

Speaking after the game against Civo, Eagles coach Gerard Phiri said his boys did not sow a desire to win.

“We didn’t play well and our boys were playing like they are Civo that is already safe from relegation.

“We put ourselves into panic as we remain with a tough assignment game against Wanderers but all in all let’s wait and see what next,” said Phiri.