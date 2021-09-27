Three arrested over two live pangolins

Police in Lilongwe yesterday arrested three men for being found with two live pangolins which they were selling for K7 million.

Deputy Publicist for Lilongwe Police Station Sergeant Foster Benjamin identified the suspects as Lonis Songa, Moses Kambani and Charles Benjamin.

Benjamin said Songa, Kambani and Benjamin were arrested on Sunday at Msundwe Trading Centre.

The publicist added that police detectives from the National Police Headquarters and Lilongwe Police Station went undercover and found the suspects with two live pangolins.

“The suspects were offering for sale the listed animals at a price of K7 million,” he explained.

The law enforcers immediately arrested the suspects before seizing the mammals.

The three suspects will appear in court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of specimen of listed animals.

Songa, 39, and Kambani, 35, come from Mkaliwafa Village and Benjamin, 29, hails from Chembo Village in Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe District.