MultiChoice celebrates 25 years in Malawi

MultiChoice Malawi is celebrating 25 years of enriching Malawian lives through the launch of the Sankha Wekha campaign.

Gus Banda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Malawi said that through Sankha Wekha initiative they aim to celebrate the partnerships they have created with their many stakeholders who include, regulators, customers, employees, retailers and agents who have enabled them to continue providing the customers with choice through the many services we offer.

Banda added that it is through the partnerships that they are able to celebrate 25 years of enriching lives and empowering Malawian communities.

“This journey began 25 years ago, as a joint venture between Malawian owned, Raise Limited and MultiChoice Africa Holdings, launching the first ever pay TV business in Malawi which was received with overwhelming positivity and excitement.

“As the business continued to grow and expand it became necessary to ensure we diversified our offerings through affordably priced subscriptions,” he said.

He went on to say that the resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013, which provided unmatched quality content and value for money.

“The last 25 years the business has made tremendous strides and invested in various initiatives that have further allowed us to continue providing Malawians with solutions that are aimed at optimizing our customer touchpoints, while ensuring we enhance and simplify how our customers interact with our products and services thereby putting our customers first, ” he said.

He further explained that MultiChoice continues to grow by working hand in hand with local communities.

According to Banda, the company’s business operations have expanded over the last 25 years and now span across Blantyre and Lilongwe with 85 Malawian employees alongside a national footprint comprising of retailers, over 200 agents throughout the country and 58 accredited installers who work collectively at making great content accessible to our customers.

He said: “As we continue to grow with our communities, our mission is to deliver value to our customers by offering the best entertainment choices by developing the right mix of content from telenovelas to kids shows to football and a variety of world class content to keep Malawians entertained in a range of packages on DStv and GOtv while providing local content delivered through our local FTAs which are available on both.”

He commended their partners including government ministries, national broadcasters, regulators and entrepreneurs, saying they have helped grow local businesses in challenging socio-economic climates and in turn enriched the lives of Malawians.

Banda said the relationships have enabled them to extend their reach through impactful projects such as the refurbishment of the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.