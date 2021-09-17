Prisoners riot over food

Mayhem erupted at Zomba Central Prison this morning as prisoners protested over food.

Spokesperson of the Malawi Prison Service, Chimwemwe Shaba, has confirmed that there were riots at the prison.

One of the inmates has told the local media that the prisoners are not happy with the quality of food that is cooked at the prison

The prisoners want to be allowed to buy their own food outside the prison but authorities at the prison say this is against policy even though prisoners are allowed to work under supervision outside the walls of the prison.

Prison spokesperson Shawa has argued that Zomba Prison is only enforcing the laws.

“What we are saying is, prisoners are not supposed to buy foodstuffs on their own, but there are procedures to bring external food,” he said.

He added that the riots were quelled by officers using military equipment available at the facility.