Wife arrested for scalding husband

Police at Namwera Police Post in Mangochi district have arrested a 20-year-old woman who splashed hot water on her husband after he refused to give her money for the initiation ceremony of the man’s step-children.

According to Mangochi police public relations officer Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the suspect has been identified as Nunu Saidi.

Sub Inspector Tepani Daudi said it is reported that the couple got married last year and the victim Wilson Chimenya, 34, found the wife with three kids from her previous marriage.

In July this year, they temporarily separated and the woman left her matrimonial home.

The suspect came back to her house on August 28, 2021 and asked the victim for financial support for the initiation ceremony of her children but the victim refused to help since they are not his biological children which angered the suspect.

The couple started fighting and in the process the wife took a pot of hot water which she found on the fire and poured it onto the back of victim before fleeing.

The husband was rushed to Namwera Health Centre by relatives where he is receiving treatment after sustaining burns.

The suspect was arrested on September 1, 2021 after being in hiding for a few days. She will appear before court to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm which contravenes section 235 of the Penal code.

Meanwhile Police in the district are appealing to women to stop gender-based violence against men who are suffering in silence.

Nunu Saidi hails from Mbalame village in the area of Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi district.