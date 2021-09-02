Presidential advisor Kondowe joins parliamentary race in Nkhotakota North East

Presidential Advisor on Persons with Disabilities and Albinism Overstone Kondowe will contest in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections in Nkhotakota North East Constituency ahead of by-elections which are expected to be conducted in October.

People in the Constituency will go back to the voting booth to elect new office bearer to represent them in parliament following the death of MP for the area Martha Lunji Chanjo.

In an interview with Malawi24, Kondowe said that he is prepared to transform and change the area to become a better place for everyone living in the community.

Kondowe said one of the reasons he wants to become a legislator is to make sure that people with disabilities have access to education by ensuring that children with special needs are encouraged to attend school and are provided with teaching and learning materials in those institutions.

He added that some of the funds from Community Development Fund (CDF) shall be set aside for persons with disabilities to facilitate some of their programs and also ensuring that scholarship opportunities are made available to learners.

“I will also make sure that potable water is accessible to all people of Nkhotakota North East Constituency through a network of piped water schemes and boreholes where it is not feasible to do so. I will ensure that there is transparency and accountability in procurement and administration of contractors to ensure value for all investments,” he said.

He further said that he will promote farmer clubs and agriculture cooperatives inputs and marketing of their products by linking them to reliable and stable markets.

On health, he said he is intending to push for the improvement of staffing levels and medical drug supply in the Constituency and to upgrade Msenjere Health with all essential facilities such as X-ray, Mortuary and Centre.