FAM to hold U20 team selection National Championship

The Football Association of Malawi will this weekend hold an U20 national Championship at Mangochi Stadium to select players for the Malawi U20 National Football Team.

The two-day event, which will start on Saturday September 28, will draw together Four Regional Select teams comprising 20 players each, who were selected during the regional talent identification exercise last month.

FAM Technical Development Officer Benjamin Kumwenda said each team will play against each other in a round robin format.

Thereafter, U20 head coach Patrick Madedi and his technical panel will select the best players for national camping in preparation for the 2021 COSAFA Under 20 Championship to be held in December.

“A total of six games will be played, three per day. The players were already selected as the best in their respective regions. This time around we want the technical panel led by Mabedi to select the best of the best players in a competitive environment.

“As a department, we have given the coach an opportunity to choose the best players who will be with him for the next two to three years. Our goal is to see these players qualify for the 2023 U20 Africa Cup of Nations because they will gain more international exposure between now and the time of the qualifiers in December 2022,” Kumwenda said.

About 67 players were identified during the regional talent identification exercise last month, while the other 13 were draw from the side that participated at the 2020 COSAFA Youth Championship.