 Honeymoon lands Mchacha in the cooler

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has today arrested former Minister Charles Mchacha over his honeymoon.

Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala has confirmed the arrest.

She said the bureau on 24th August 2020, received a complaint alleging that Lilongwe Water Board paid for Mchacha’s honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

“The investigation established that Hon. Charles Mchacha while serving as Minister of Irrigation and Water Development abused his office by directing Dr. Henrie Njoloma to facilitate access to lodging services and food stuffs for his advantage and for the advantage of others at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre using Government of Malawi funds for personal gain under the pretext of lobbying for adjustment of water tariffs,” said Ndala.

ACB also found out that Njoloma being Principal Secretary for Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development and Mr. Moses Mwenye being Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Lilongwe Water Board respectively, aided, and abetted Mchacha to abuse his office by initiating and instructing the process of preparing payment, using Government funds for lodging services, and beverages at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

The ACB has also arrested Dr. Henrie Njoloma and Mr. Moses Mwenye.

The three are expected to be charged with abuse office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 35 of the CPA, neglect of duty and theft by conversion contrary to Section 121 and 270 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code respectively

They will be taken to Court after the Bureau has interviewed them.

Mchacha who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Governor for the South was also arrested last year over corruption offences related to the purchase of a plot in Blantyre.