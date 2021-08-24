She is my wife: Matumbi denies kissing a hooker in public

Veteran musician Annie Matumbi has distanced himself from rumours that he was kissing and cuddling a sex worker in public a few days ago.

According to the Lilongwe based artist, the woman in the clip that has gone viral on social media is his wife, and he filmed their nice time to celebrate their love.

“You see, so many men do not celebrate with their loved ones in public. It’s rare to show love to their wives in public. I am not like that, my wife is not my source of shame.”

Matumbi was a subject of social media recently following a video that was circulating showing him kissing and embracing a woman at a drinking joint.

It was rumoured that he was having a nice time with a hooker at the bar without knowing that he was being filmed.

The video shows the couple kissing passionately with romantic music playing in the background.