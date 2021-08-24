Kachaje appointed MERA CEO

Economist and motivational speaker Henry Kachaje is the new Chief Executive Officer of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

The MERA board of directors has appointed Kachaje as MERA boss effective today.

MERA received 92 applications for the CEO position which was advertised earlier this year and eight candidates were interviewed.

“Henry Kachaje emerged as the best candidate amongst those eight candidates,” MERA board chairperson Leonard Chikadya.

Kachaje holds a Bachelors Degree in Social Sciencefrom the University of Malawi and according to a media interview published in 2012, he also studied business management and entrepreneurship at Durham University (UK) and University of Pretoria (RSA) respectively.

He was the Managing Director of Business Consult Africa which he established in 2000 to promote innovative sustainable enterprises in Malawi. Kachaje also previously served as President of Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama).

At MERA, Kachaje has replaced Dr. Collins Magalasi who is currently answering charges relating to abuse of office in procurement of materials.

Reacting to the appoitnemnt, activist Onjezani Kenani has said the regulatory authority is now in good hands.

Congratulations to my friend, Mr. Henry Kachaje for being appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA). MERA is in good hands,” said Kenani.