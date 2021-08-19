I delivered donated computers to Mussa’s house, Munthali tells court

Former Director of Information Gideon Munthali has told a court in Lilongwe that he was advised to deliver donated computers meant for the Ministry of Information to the house of former Minister of Information Henry Mussa.

Munthali and Mussa were arrested last year over theft of computers and generators which were donated to the Ministry of Information by Malawi Communications Regulatory Aut0rity (MACRA).

Munthali this morning testified in the case which is being heard by Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa.

According to Munthali, the Ministry requested a donation of computers, tablets and generators from MACRA. The three generators were for the ministry’s regional offices while the computers were requested by the head office

On May 2, 2019, Munthali received 10 computers and three generators donated from MACRA. He informed Ministry officials through a WhatsApp forum the same day.

Munthali took the items to the Ministry headquarters on May 3 where Deputy Director of Administration, a Mr Nankhuni, advised him to keep the items due to concerns over security at the ministry. Munthali then decided to keep the items in is vehicles.

According to Munthali, Mussa kept on pushing him to make sure that the items were not distributed. He added that the former minister wanted him to deliver the items at his place.

Munthali said he delivered the 10 computers and one generator to Mussa at his Area 11 house on June 19. The other two generators were delivered to the ministry’s offices in Mzuzu and Lilongwe

He, however, argued that he did not conspire with Mussa to steal the donated items.

Mussa and Munthali are answering charges of theft by public servant and abuse of office.

The case is expected to continue on September 7 when Munthali will be cross-examined.