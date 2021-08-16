SADC leaders arrive in Malawi for summit

Presidents of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Botswana have arrived in Malawi today for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania have all jetted in this afternoon. Vice President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba is also in Malawi for the summit.

All the SADC leaders were welcomed by cabinet ministers at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi is expected to arrive later today and will hold talks with President Lazarus Chakwera.

Before that meeting, the Malawi leader will hold bilateral talks with President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar.

This evening, Chakwera will host a private dinner at Kamuzu Palace for the Heads of State

The 41st Ordinary Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Summit started on 9th August, 2021 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe and will end on 18th August, 2021.

It is being held under the theme “Bolstering Productive Capacities in the Face of COVID-19 Pandemic for Inclusive, Sustainable, Economic and Industrial Transformation”.

The theme seeks to accelerate the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030, in particular, the Industrialization and Market Integration pillar.

During the summit, Chakwera, will take over the chairpersonship of SADC from Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique who assumed the chairpersonship of SADC on 17th August, 2020.

The Summit will take stock of progress made in promoting and deepening Regional Integration in line with SADC’s aspirations as espoused in the RISDP 2020–2030 and Vision 2050, which envisage a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, middle- to high-income industrialized Region where all citizens enjoy sustainable economic well-being, justice, and freedom.