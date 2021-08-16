Mzuzu District League launched

The Northern Region Football Association in partnership with Innobuild Private Limited has launched the K5 million Mzuzu District Football League.

Speaking at the launch at Chibavi ground, NRFA chairperson, Lameck Khonje said the additional K3 million-kwacha Innobuild pumped in will assist in ensuring smooth operations in grassroots football development in the city.

“This is a situation where Innobuild is sponsoring NRFA by assisting our subsidiary Mzuzu District Football League which is a nursery for many teams in the region, mainly those playing in the premier division of our football set-up,” Khonje said.

Commenting on the sponsorship, chairperson for MDFL, George Kaunda said his association with guidance from NRFA has the capacity to manage the finances which he said will go a long way in nurturing talent that will provide depth for the Malawi national team age groups.

“Football without good preparation at grassroots affects the performance of the national team, so we are going to ensure that we manage the sponsorship prudently for the development of our beautiful game which has been lacking sponsorship,” Kaunda said.

On his part Innobuild branch manager for the North, Gift Nyasulu said his company will continue assisting various sporting disciplines in the country which he says is the basis for good health among its clients whom in return give them business through plots.

“We believe in ensuring that people live a decent life having procured plots to build houses from us. As a corporate social responsibility, we give back by assisting various sporting disciplines which again is the basis for good health,” Nyasulu said.