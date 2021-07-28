Marketing Machines launches web-based platform for job seekers

As recruiters begin to migrate into the digital realm, online recruitment is quickly becoming a preferred means of talent scouting and many companies are now paying closer heed to the developments.

This has also necessitated Local Company called Marketing Machines to develop a website that would ease the recruitment process.

Dubbed recruitment Machines, the web-based platform has been designed to connect job seekers and potential employers. Through the website a prospective employee can locate and fill out a job application or submit resumes.

Speaking during the website launch recently at Bingu International Conventional Centre in Lilongwe, Marketing Machines Managing Director Temwa Luhanga said it high time people embraced technology to meet their day to day needs including job searching.

Luhanga said they have decided to come up with the platform looking at how young people are struggling in finding jobs and recruitment machines has come as a bridge between Job seekers and employers.

She said the platform can be accessed by anyone and it includes features to help users visit the site while offline.

“The employers should expect an instant solution to their human resource problems and the job seekers who will register with us with benefit in various ways including undergoing trainings and we will be able to edit and updates their CVs,” she said

She added that they would also want to complement government efforts in creating 1 Million jobs for Malawians including the youth.

Luhanga said Job seekers will be uploading their details on the platform including their academic qualifications, work experiences and salary expectations among others so that companies and organizations can be able to select suitable candidates to fill vacant posts in their respective organizations.

In his remarks, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour Dickson Chunga commended the company for the development saying the platform will help many people to get jobs of their dreams online.

“As the world is still going digital, we also need to change how we do things. Having this website is a good development as it will enable people to apply for jobs they are interested in and also employers will have an opportunity to search and find suitable candidates for their various organizations,” he said.

Chunga further said that the platform is effective and he further encouraged fresh graduates to fully make use of the platform saying job seeking has been taken to the comfort of their homes.