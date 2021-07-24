Gulewamkulu member arrested over rape

Police in Mchinji have arrested a member of the Gulewamkulu cult for raping a woman.

The man who was in Gulewamkulu regalia at the time he raped the woman has been identified as Moyenda Jephter.

Station Officer for Mchinji police, Charles James Mpezeni says the incident happened yesterday at Nyongani village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mavwere.

Jephter followed the woman to her garden where he raped her.

According to Police, the rapist reportedly wanted to punish the woman for skipping a tombstone unveiling ceremony in the village.

After raping the woman, Jephter went to a nearby river to bath and that was where he was arrested.