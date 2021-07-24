Ekwendeni Hammers survive Wanderers Reserve scare in FDH Cup

Ekwendeni Hammers beat Mighty Wanderers Reserves 1 -0 in FDH Cup round of 16 on Saturday with veteran former Nomads defence stalwart Harry Nyirenda netting the solitary goal late in the tight encounter held at a waterlogged Mzuzu Stadium.

The junior nomads gave the new TNM Super League hotshots a run for their money with the game goalless until the 85th minute when former Mighty Wanderers captain scored the winning goal.

The game was faced with torrential rains being experienced in Mzuzu City making the pitch muddy and waterlogged for a smooth flowing encounter.

Elsewhere, Mighty Wanderers senior side easily brushed aside Chitipa United 4-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

Fledgling Striker Vincent Nyangulu netted a hat-trick with seasoned striker Peter Wadabwa scoring the fourth late on.

In Lilongwe, Silver Striker also beat Moyale Barracks 2-0 to book their place into the quarter finals.

Frank Banda scored through a penalty in the first hand before Duncan Nyoni sealed Moyale’s fate early in the second hand for the bankers.

To complete the quarter final setup, Nyasa Big Bullets face Mighty Tigers on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium while Blue Eagles host Dedza Young Soccer at Nankhaka.