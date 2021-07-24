Covid-19 Vaccine: Malawi receives 192,000 doses

Malawi has today received 192,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine.

The vaccine has arrived in the country through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Within the next two months, the country is expected to receive 1,345, 600 doses of assorted Covid-19 vaccines. A consignment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in August and another consignment of Pfizer/Binotec COVID-19 vaccine will arrive end August early September.

According to Ministry of Health, vaccine distribution to all the districts will start on Sunday and it is expected that by Wednesday all the vaccination sites in the country will have the vaccines. This means the vaccination exercise which paused last month will resume next week.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissie Kanyasho, has since urged people to access the vaccines so that the doses should not expire.

The country started its vaccination programme in March after receiving about 510,000 doses. In April this year, Malawi destroyed over 16,000 doses of vaccine which got expired.

Cumulatively, 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. A total of 428,407 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.