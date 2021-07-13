Tomato seller wins K1 million in Airtel Yabeba

A tomato seller based in Salima is one of the four people who have won K1 million each in the Airtel Yabeba Promotion today.

Speaking after she was announced as one of the winners in the 8th draw, Adidya Samuel said she will use the money to start a bigger business.

However, she was skeptical about the news saying she has previously been told about winning money in a promotion which turned out to be fraud.

The three other winners are Ikra Kazembe who is a fish seller in Mangochi, Maneno AIsa who is a housewife in Nkhotakota and Smith Phiri works in a shop in Mzuzu.

Speaking after the draw, Airtel Public Relations Manager Norah Chavula said it is satisfying to witness how Yabeba is transforming lives of customers and helping them fulfill their dreams.

“The diversity of the winners has been very fulfilling to witness with most of the winners being entrepreneurs who plan to use proceeds from their winnings to boost capital for their various small businesses,” she said.

On fraud, Chimwala said the company continues to sensitize our customers (including agents) through various official communication channels.

“Statistically, what we have noted is an increase in attempts to defraud in comparison to actual fraud being committed, and this is due to the fact that more customers have become aware and also become more diligent to the fraudsters attempted tricks,” she said.

So far, 32 millionaires have been created through Yabeba while 2,000 people have won K10,000 each and 50 people have won K100,000 each. The cash prizes total K57 million.