Nkhotakota North East MP dies

Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North East, Martha Lunji Chanjo, has died.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has confirmed the death, saying Lunji died last night at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

In Parliament, Lunji was also Chief Whip for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

She also served as Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation in the Peter Mutharika Administration.

This year, Parliament has also lost four other legislators including Lingson Belekanyama, Jacqueline Chikuta and John Chikalimba who died of Covbid-19.