Chakwera to open railway bridge tomorrow

President Lazarus Chakwera will tomorrow preside over the opening of Shire North Railway Bridge at Nkaya in Balaka.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi has confirmed in a statement.

According to Chikhosi, the presidential public programme will start at 10AM.

The 165-metre long bridge has been constructed by Central East Africa Railway (CEAR) and has capacity to carry over 21 metric tonnes (MT) per axel. The previous bridge had a capacity of 15MT per axel.

CEAR Limited took over the management and operations of Malawi Railways Limited in November, 1999 through a Concession Agreement. It was awarded a 30-year concession, which includes the right to use, operate and manage the assets of Malawi Railways which include railway and the stations.