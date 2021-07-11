July of thousand knives: Master KG, Nomcebo fight over Jerusalema royalties

The series of fights rages on as South African musicians Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode are on each other’s neck over Jerusalema’s royalties.

Musician cum producer Master KG teamed up with Nomcebo for the hit song in question in 2019. On a sad note, the female vocalist claims she is yet to yield from her effort.

“I have not been paid a cent by the label for Jerusalem’s despite the song’s global success. I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalize my contribution,” said Nomcebo in a tweet

In response to Nomcebo’s claims, Master KG said he paid the songstress a whopping R1.5 million. He has also reminded Zikode about the money she owes him for his effort in her song Xola Moya Wami.

“Can you confirm if you not yet received R1.5 million so far from Jerusalem’s? And before I explain many things You guys haven’t paid me for Xola Moya Wami till date. But you received money so far from Jerusalema,” he defended himself

Jerusalema is one of the most streamed works of art from Africa. It has been Master KG’s key to many international recognitions. It Metarmophosed from an African hit to a global hit in a one year space.

This controversy follows another fight in South Africa’s music industry involving King Monada and Makhadzi. The two are fighting for song ownership.

@Nomcebozikode Can you confirm if you Not yet Received R1.5 Million So far From Jerusalema???And before I Explain many things You Guys Havent Paid Me For 'Xola Moya Wami" Till date…But you Received money so far From Jerusalema — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) July 11, 2021

The Agreement Of Jerusalema Is 50/50 Between Me And Nomcebo But Wants 70% and I Must Get 30% — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) July 11, 2021