Devotion: Come back home

Jeremiah 3:22 ”Return, you backsliding children, I will heal your backsliding.”

God loves even the backsliders and wants to heal them from their backsliding state. So if you find yourself in a situation where your Christian life has been compromised, the best action is to go back to your first love. The devil loves people to run away from God.

The parable of the prodigal son is the demonstration of God’s love on backslider. That parable fits better for backslider than new born again. The Prodigal son was already the Father’s son but decided to move out of the house.

The Bible tells us that while he was still far off, the father recognized him and ran towards him. Luke 15:20 “He arose, and came to his father. But while he was still far off, his father saw him, and was moved with compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him.”

This demonstrates that the Father was always looking forward to his return. And after the return the father celebrated.

The Heavenly Father looks forward to the return of a backslider. And the Father will prepare a big party for a backslider. So God is not an enemy when you go back in your Christian walk. Just make up your mind and come back. You will be celebrated in the House.

Believers should learn to accommodate those who were once backsliders. There is still a room for them in their Father’s house. Don’t behave like an elder son.

Confession

I am a Child of God. I will dwell in the House of my Father all the days of my life. In Jesus Name. Amen