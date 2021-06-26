FDH Cup: Moyale reach round of 16

Moyale Barracks have reached round of 16 in the FDH Cup after beating TN Stars 2-0.

Both sides failed to score in the first half and in the second half, it took Moyale Barracks until the 77th minute to find the back of the net.

A ball from the left side of the ground hooked by Deus Nkutu landed to Lloyd Njaliwa who made no mistake by beating Tn goalie.

Ten minutes before end of the game, Njaliwa scored again to make it 2-0.

Moyale coach Prichard Mwansa said his players played according to instructions and he was happy with the result.

On his part, coach for TN Stars Joseph Malijani accepted the loss saying his side missed a lot of chances.

“It’s so sad that we are out of the cup all in all that’s football, my boys wasted a lot of clear chances, we are now going to concentrate on league games. Congratulations to Moyale Barracks,” said Malijani.