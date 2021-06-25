Mwase names COSAFA provisional squad

Flames coach Meck Mwase has named a 39-man provisional squad that will go in camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday June 28,2021 in preparation for the 2021 COSAFA Cup to be held in South Africa next month.
Mwase has recalled strikers Zicco Mkanda and Muhamad Sulumba and Mozambique based midfielder Ndaziona Chatsalira who last played for the Flames in 2017, 2019 and 2014 respectively.
Chatsalira is one of the four players who play outside the country in the squad alongside Taonga Chimodzi, Schumacker Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba and Dennis Chembezi.
Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke, who was recently dropped on disciplinary grounds, has also found his way back into the squad.
Mwase has also given maiden call ups to 10 players who are enjoying good form in the TNM Super League.
They include goalkeepers Christopher Mikuwa of Mighty Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chimbamba; Red Lions defender Pilirani Thulu; Midfielders Anthony Mfune, Chikondi Kamanga, Lackson Mwale, Blessings Mpokera and Micheck Seleman and strikers Thoko Harrison and Gadik Chirwa.
The Flames are in COSAFA’s group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Madagascar and Comoros.
The team will leave for South Africa on Monday June 5 and will start their campaign against Madagascar on June 7, 2021.
The following is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers
Enerst Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets
William Thole -Wanderers
Christopher Mikuwa – Tigers
Richard Chimbamba – Nyasa Big Bullets
DEFENDERS
Stanley Sanudi – Wanderers
Nickson Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets
Paul Ndhlovu – MAFCO
Peter Cholopi – Wanderers
Erick Kawonga – Nyasa Big Bullets
Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets
Nickson Mwale – Silver Strikers
Pilirani Thulu – Red Lions
Dennis Chembezi – Polokwane City
MIDFIELDERS
Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets
Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets
Rafick Namwera – Wanderers
Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers
Yamikani Chester – Wanderers
Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions
Vitumbiko Kumwenda – Wanderers
Chikondi Kamanga – Silver Strikers
Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles
Patrick Banda – Ekwendeni Hammers
Lackson Mwale – CIVO
Anthony Mfune – Karonga United
Misheke Selemani – Nyasa Big Bullets
Blessings Mpokera – Nyasa Big Bullets
Taonga Chimodzi -Omon Aradippou
Ndaziona Chatsalira -Ferreviario de Nacala
STRIKERS & WINGERS
Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets
Maxwell Phodo – Silver Strikers
Stain Davie – Silver Strikers
Sulumba Muhamed – CIVO
Gadik Chirwa – Blue Eagles
Ziko Mkanda – Nyasa Big Bullets
Thoko Harrison – Karonga United
Khuda Muyaba – Polokwane City
Schumacker Kuwali – UD Songo
Source: FAM