Mwase names COSAFA provisional squad

Flames coach Meck Mwase has named a 39-man provisional squad that will go in camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday June 28,2021 in preparation for the 2021 COSAFA Cup to be held in South Africa next month.

Mwase has recalled strikers Zicco Mkanda and Muhamad Sulumba and Mozambique based midfielder Ndaziona Chatsalira who last played for the Flames in 2017, 2019 and 2014 respectively.

Chatsalira is one of the four players who play outside the country in the squad alongside Taonga Chimodzi, Schumacker Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba and Dennis Chembezi.

Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke, who was recently dropped on disciplinary grounds, has also found his way back into the squad.

Mwase has also given maiden call ups to 10 players who are enjoying good form in the TNM Super League.

They include goalkeepers Christopher Mikuwa of Mighty Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chimbamba; Red Lions defender Pilirani Thulu; Midfielders Anthony Mfune, Chikondi Kamanga, Lackson Mwale, Blessings Mpokera and Micheck Seleman and strikers Thoko Harrison and Gadik Chirwa.

The Flames are in COSAFA’s group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Madagascar and Comoros.

The team will leave for South Africa on Monday June 5 and will start their campaign against Madagascar on June 7, 2021.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

Enerst Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets

William Thole -Wanderers

Christopher Mikuwa – Tigers

Richard Chimbamba – Nyasa Big Bullets

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Wanderers

Nickson Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets

Paul Ndhlovu – MAFCO

Peter Cholopi – Wanderers

Erick Kawonga – Nyasa Big Bullets

Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets

Nickson Mwale – Silver Strikers

Pilirani Thulu – Red Lions

Dennis Chembezi – Polokwane City

MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets

Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets

Rafick Namwera – Wanderers

Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers

Yamikani Chester – Wanderers

Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions

Vitumbiko Kumwenda – Wanderers

Chikondi Kamanga – Silver Strikers

Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles

Patrick Banda – Ekwendeni Hammers

Lackson Mwale – CIVO

Anthony Mfune – Karonga United

Misheke Selemani – Nyasa Big Bullets

Blessings Mpokera – Nyasa Big Bullets

Taonga Chimodzi -Omon Aradippou

Ndaziona Chatsalira -Ferreviario de Nacala

STRIKERS & WINGERS

Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets

Maxwell Phodo – Silver Strikers

Stain Davie – Silver Strikers

Sulumba Muhamed – CIVO

Gadik Chirwa – Blue Eagles

Ziko Mkanda – Nyasa Big Bullets

Thoko Harrison – Karonga United

Khuda Muyaba – Polokwane City

Schumacker Kuwali – UD Songo

Source: FAM