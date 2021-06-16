KFC Malawi storekeeper ordered to pay K1 million to guard

KFC Malawi storekeeper Adril Patel has been ordered to pay K1 million compensation to Bernadetta Tchale, a security guard whom Patel physically assaulted earlier this month.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda has made the ruling following discussion between concerned parties.

The KFC employee has also pledged to settle all hospital bills the woman incurred when she sought medical attention after being assaulted.

Patel assaulted the guard at KFC restaurant in Lilongwe on June 4 following disagreements between the two.

A video shared on social media shows that Patel threw two punches at the woman which landed on her face.

Patel who is an Indian national was arrested and charged with common assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail.

However, his lawyer Oscar Taulo pleaded with the court to allow his client to reconcile with Tchale through an amicable settlement.

The woman who was beaten by Patel works for a security company that was contracted to provide security services at KFC Malawi.