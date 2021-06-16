Chakwera advocates for safe environment for children

By Kondwani Magombo

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on all Malawians to ensure that children in the country are fully protected from all types of abuse which they face in the society.

Chakwera made the call on Wednesday in Mangochi where he participated in this year’s International Day of the African Child commemoration and officially launched Early Childhood Development Advocacy Campaign.

The president said if the country is to achieve the Agenda 2040, which aims at fostering an Africa fit for children, then it has to start from the homes where the children live.

“If we want Africa fit for the child by 2040, then we first need to make every home fit for the child,” Chakwera said, adding: “When our homes are safe and fit for the child, our villages, schools, areas, districts and the whole country will be fit for the child.”

The children’s representative at the commemoration function, Promise Macheso, hailed President Chakwera for government’s efforts in fulfilling some of the aspirations which guide the Agenda 2040.

Macheso said children in the country continue to face challenges such as inadequate learning and teaching materials; inadequate inclusive learning; forced marriages; barriers to secondary and tertiary education as the result COVID-19 pandemic and has asked government to look into all the challenges and also ensure that parents who force their children into marriage face the law.