Super League: Moyale host Tigers

Moyale Barracks will host Mighty Tigers today as the Mzuzu based soldiers are looking for a first win in the second round of the Tnm Super League game.

Assistant coach for Moyale Prichard Mwansa said they will fight to get a win after a loss and two draws in the second round of the Super League.

“We want to return to our winning form. For us, what remains is to perform and bring in maximum results,” he said.

Mwansa also said second round is always tough as every team wants to collect points.

“Second round always becomes tough because every team don’t want to drop any point. We have one player red carded and Gasten Simkonda who is still nursing his injury but the rest are there to fight for points against Tigers,” said Mwansa.

In his remark, Tigers coach Trevor Kajawa said losing against Hammers will not affect their play against Moyale.

“These are two different games and different teams, let’s forget about what happened and concentrate on Monday’s game against Moyale, and believe me people will watch a good game,” said Kajawa.

Tigers will play Moyale after losing 1-0 to Ekwendeni Hammers on Sunday.

Moyale are on position 9 with 26 points, while Tigers are the bottom of the league with 14 points in the Tnm Super League log table.